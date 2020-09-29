The News Corp. building on 6th Avenue, home to Fox News, the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal (Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)

Fox News host floats bonkers conspiracy theory that Joe Biden will use listening devices at debate

“The Trump team asked to inspect the ears of each debater for electronic devices or transmitters,” Bill Hemmer says
David Edwards
September 29, 2020 3:41PM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

Fox News reported that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden may be planning to use listening devices during Tuesday night's debate.

During a discussion with Fox News anchor Bret Baier, host Bill Hemmer relayed information from one of his colleagues, which was likely planted by the Trump campaign.

"The Trump team asked to inspect the ears of each debater for electronic devices or transmitters," Hemmer announced. "The Biden team has not consented to that."

"The Biden team wanted a break every 30 minutes," he added. "The Trump team said we will not have that."

You can watch the clip below via Twitter:

