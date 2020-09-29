US President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he gestures, alongside White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, outside of St John's Episcopal church across Lafayette Park in Washington, DC on June 1, 2020 (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Kayleigh McEnany supports “criminal investigation” into New York Times after report on Trump’s taxes

McEnany claims it was "unacceptable for these documents of the president to leak illegally to The New York Times"
David Edwards
September 29, 2020 3:54PM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday said that she supported a "criminal investigation" into The New York Times for publishing details of President Donald Trump's tax information.

During an interview on Fox News, host Sandra Smith asked McEnany about Rep. Kevin Brady's (R-TX) call for the Department of Justice to open an investigation into the paper's reporting.

Advertisement:

"The president hasn't pressed for that [investigation], but look, that is a fair investigation to have," McEnany replied. "We've seen the politicization of taxes before. We've seen the IRS targeting Tea Party groups, and its an unacceptable proposition for that to happen."

"Also unacceptable for these documents of the president to leak illegally to The New York Times, who then publishes the information," she added. "So, it's an important investigation."

You can watch the video below via YouTube:

Advertisement:

 


David Edwards

MORE FROM David Edwards

Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •