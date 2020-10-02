Harvey Weinstein departs Manhattan Criminal Court after the day's proceedings in his sex assault trial on January 27, 2020 in New York City. Weinstein, a movie producer whose alleged sexual misconduct helped spark the #MeToo movement, pleaded not-guilty on five counts of rape and sexual assault against two unnamed women and faces a possible life sentence in prison. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Harvey Weinstein charged with three more rapes in Beverly Hills

The disgraced film mogul was hit with six additional criminal charges on Friday
Gene Maddaus
October 2, 2020 6:27PM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Variety.

Variety-logo

Harvey Weinstein was hit with six additional criminal charges on Friday, stemming from three alleged rapes in Beverly Hills.

Read more from Variety"South Park" pandemic special delivers 7-year ratings high

Weinstein allegedly raped a woman at a hotel sometime between September 2004 and September 2005. Weinstein is also accused of raping a second woman on two occasions in November 2009 and November 2010.

Advertisement:

Read more from VarietyBTS reflects on songwriting, inspiration and artistry

The Beverly Hills Police Department investigated the cases, which were presented to the D.A.'s office for filing consideration on Sept. 15.

Weinstein, 68, was already awaiting extradition to Los Angeles to face sexual assault and rape charges related to three other victims. He is currently serving a 23-year sentence in state prison near Buffalo, N.Y., after being convicted in New York City in February of rape and sexual assault.

Advertisement:

Read more from Variety"Gilmore Girls": The 30 best episodes, ranked

An extradition hearing is set for Dec. 11.


Gene Maddaus

MORE FROM Gene Maddaus

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Brief Harvey Weinstein #metoo Sexual Assault Variety

Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •