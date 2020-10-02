Harvey Weinstein charged with three more rapes in Beverly Hills

Harvey Weinstein was hit with six additional criminal charges on Friday, stemming from three alleged rapes in Beverly Hills.

Read more from Variety: "South Park" pandemic special delivers 7-year ratings high

Weinstein allegedly raped a woman at a hotel sometime between September 2004 and September 2005. Weinstein is also accused of raping a second woman on two occasions in November 2009 and November 2010.

Advertisement:

Read more from Variety: BTS reflects on songwriting, inspiration and artistry

The Beverly Hills Police Department investigated the cases, which were presented to the D.A.'s office for filing consideration on Sept. 15.

Weinstein, 68, was already awaiting extradition to Los Angeles to face sexual assault and rape charges related to three other victims. He is currently serving a 23-year sentence in state prison near Buffalo, N.Y., after being convicted in New York City in February of rape and sexual assault.

Advertisement:

Read more from Variety: "Gilmore Girls": The 30 best episodes, ranked

An extradition hearing is set for Dec. 11.