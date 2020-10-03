Trump’s "vitals over last 24 hours concerning" and "next 48 hours will be critical": report

According to a tweet from Sara Cook — a producer at CBS — and David Begnaud of CBS NewsRadio, a White House source said the president had a rough 24 hours and the next 48 hours of his treatment for the COVID-190 virus are critical.

Cook's tweet states, "BREAKING: 'The president's vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning and the next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We're still not on a clear path to a full recovery.' –A source familiar with the President's health, to pool reporters."

Begnaud added, "White House press pool was just told: 'The president's vitals over the last 24hrs were very concerning and the next 48hrs will be critical in terms of his care. We're still not on a clear path to a full recovery' •That's a bleaker picture than Trumps Dr. just painted."