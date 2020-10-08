U.S. President Donald Trump salutes as he prepares to board Marine One for Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on the South Lawn of the White House on October 2, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have both tested positive for coronavirus. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Trump demanded doctors at Walter Reed medical center sign nondisclosure agreements in 2019: report

It's unknown whether the president made similar demands during his most recent stay at Walter Reed with COVID-19
Brad Reed
October 8, 2020 3:25PM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

An explosive new report from NBC News claims that President Donald Trump demanded that doctors at Walter Reed Memorial Hospital sign nondisclosure agreements as a precondition of treating him.

According to NBC News' sources, the president made his demands to Walter Reed doctors when he was taken to the hospital for an undisclosed treatment in November 2019.

Advertisement:

It appears that many members of the hospital staff, most of whom are active-duty military service members, did sign the agreements.

However, NBC News' sources say that "at least two doctors at Walter Reed who refused to sign NDAs were subsequently not permitted to have any involvement in the president's care."

It is not known at this point whether the president made similar demands for NDAs during his most recent trip to Walter Reed last week when he went in to be treated for the novel coronavirus.

Advertisement:

The report raises questions about why Trump was so insistent about doctors signing NDAs given that they are already prohibited from publicly disclosing his medical condition.

"Anyone providing medical services to the president — or any other American — is automatically prohibited by federal law from disclosing the patient's personal health information without consent," NBC News writes.


Brad Reed

MORE FROM Brad Reed

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Donald Trump Health Politics Raw Story Republicans Walter Reed

Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •