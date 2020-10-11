Give your breakfast a seasonal touch with Andrea Bemis' pumpkin and sage frittata

Excerpted with permission from the book "Local Dirt" by Andrea Bemis. Copyright 2020 by Andrea Bemis. Published on Oct. 13, 2020 by Harper Wave, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

The beauty of a frittata is that you can use any mix of seasonal vegetables and any type of eggs — chicken, duck or goose — that you've got on hand. There are no rules. I love this fall frittata, because it celebrates some of my favorite ingredients. The pumpkin, sage and nutmeg bring warming flavors to every bite, and the goat cheese becomes melt-in-your-mouth delicious. Leftovers are equally good and can be eaten warm, room temperature or even chilled.

Recipe: Pumpkin and Sage Frittata

Serves 6

8 tablespoons of cooking fat

1 (2-pound) pie pumpkin, halved, seeded and cut into ¼-inch cubes (no need to peel, about 4 cups)

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Hefty pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

1 small yellow onion, halved and very thinly sliced

1 tablespoon minced sage, plus 4 or 5 sage leaves for topping

10 large eggs

3 tablespoons heavy cream

8 ounces goat cheese, crumbled

1. Place an oven rack 5 inches below the heat and preheat the broiler.

2. Warm 2 tablespoons of the cooking fat in a 10-inch cast-iron pan over medium-high heat. Add half of the squash, season it with salt, pepper, and nutmeg, and cook, stirring occasionally, until it softens and begins to brown, about 7 minutes. Transfer it to a bowl and repeat with the remaining squash, again using 2 tablespoons of the cooking fat.

3. Warm another tablespoon of the cooking fat in the pan. Add the onion, season it with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until it is tender and beginning to brown, about 7 minutes. Transfer it to the bowl with the squash.

4. Reduce the heat to medium and melt 2 tablespoons of the fat. Add the minced sage and cook until it is bright green and lightly crisp, about 2 minutes. Remove it from the pan and set it aside. Then add the whole sage leaves to the pan and repeat the same process to crisp them. Set them aside and wipe out the pan.

5. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs and cream. Stir in the cheese, pumpkin, onion, and minced sage.

6. Place the remaining 1 tablespoon of fat in the pan over medium heat. When it is warm, add the egg mixture and cook, using a rubber spatula to lift the cooked edges and allow the uncooked eggs to flow underneath, 3 to 4 minutes. Top the frittata with the whole sage leaves and continue to cook 3 to 5 minutes longer or until the eggs are set.

7. Place the pan in the oven and broil the frittata until it sets and puffs up slightly, 2 to 3 minutes. (Watch the frittata carefully to ensure it doesn't burn.)

8. Cut into wedges and serve.

Localize It

Use any variety of winter squash — butternut, acorn, delicata — or even a sweet potato. If you do use the pie pumpkin, there's no need to peel.

