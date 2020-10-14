Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice on Capitol Hill on October 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Patrick Semansky - Pool/Getty Images)

Amy Coney Barrett hints at her real opinion of Roe v. Wade during exchange with Sen. Amy Klobuchar

"It's not a case that everyone has accepted and doesn't call for its overruling," Barrett says of Roe
Sky Palma
October 14, 2020 11:55PM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

During Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing this Tuesday, Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., question the SCOTUS nominee on how she defines "precedent" — or in regards to Roe v. Wade, "super-precedent."

"How would you define super-precedent," Barrett asked Klobuchar, who lobbed the question back to Barrett, saying, "I'm asking you."

"Okay — well, people use 'super-precedent' differently," Barrett said. "The way that it's used in the scholarship and the way I was using it in the article that you're reading from was to define cases that are so well-settled that no political actors and no people seriously push for their overruling, and I'm answering a lot of questions about Roe, which I think indicates Roe doesn't fall in that category, and scholars across the spectrum say that doesn't mean that Roe should be overruled, but descriptively it does mean that it's not a case that everyone has accepted and doesn't call for its overruling."

Klobuchar then asked if Barrett considers a case such as Brown v. Board of Education as super-precedent, why wouldn't she apply the same standard to Roe v. Wade.

You can watch the video below via YouTube:

Sky Palma

