Justice Department wants author of Melania Trump tell-all to hand over profits to government: report

"The United States seeks to hold Ms. Wolkoff to her contractual and fiduciary obligations"
October 15, 2020 12:02AM (UTC)

The U.S. Justice Department is accusing the author of a tell-all book about Melania Trump of violating a non-disclosure agreement, Reuters reports.

The DOJ also wants Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who is a former aide to the first lady, to set aside profits from the book for a government trust.

"The United States seeks to hold Ms. Wolkoff to her contractual and fiduciary obligations and to ensure that she is not unjustly enriched by her breach of the duties she freely assumed when she served as an adviser to the first lady," a copy of the complaint read.


