Trump laughs as Michigan rally chants "lock her up" to Governor Whitmer following foiled plot

It's been less than a month since the FBI thwarted a plot to kidnap and possibly kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), but President Donald Trump is still making fun of her.

At his Saturday rally, he mocked her support of people wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The crowd began chanting, "lock her up," a theme they often used when Trump brought up former Sec. Hillary Clinton.

"Lock her up, heh," Trump chuckled, allowing the chant to continue.

It wasn't just Whitmer who was at risk for an assassination attempt. The militia members also hoped to blow up the Michigan capitol, which would have killed hundreds of legislators, staffers, and workers from both sides of the aisle.

About 15 minutes later, he attacked her again, and the crowd broke out in more "lock her up chants.

"Hopefully, you're going to send her packing soon," Trump said.

See the videos below: