President Donald Trump speaks during his, 'The Great American Comeback Rally', at Cecil Airport on September 24, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. President Trump continues to campaign against Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Trump laughs as Michigan rally chants "lock her up" to Governor Whitmer following foiled plot

A group of right-wing radicals was just arrested for trying to kidnap and kill Michigan's Democratic governor
Sarah K. Burris
October 18, 2020 2:50AM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

It's been less than a month since the FBI thwarted a plot to kidnap and possibly kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI), but President Donald Trump is still making fun of her.

At his Saturday rally, he mocked her support of people wearing masks to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The crowd began chanting, "lock her up," a theme they often used when Trump brought up former Sec. Hillary Clinton.

Advertisement:

"Lock her up, heh," Trump chuckled, allowing the chant to continue.

It wasn't just Whitmer who was at risk for an assassination attempt. The militia members also hoped to blow up the Michigan capitol, which would have killed hundreds of legislators, staffers, and workers from both sides of the aisle.

About 15 minutes later, he attacked her again, and the crowd broke out in more "lock her up chants.

Advertisement:

"Hopefully, you're going to send her packing soon," Trump said.

See the videos below:


Sarah K. Burris

MORE FROM Sarah K. Burris

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Donald Trump Elections 2020 Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Right-wing Terrorism Trump Rallies

Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •