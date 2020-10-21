Tiffany Trump | Pride Flags (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images)

Tiffany says the quiet part out loud at Trump Pride event: Dad "supported" gays "prior to politics"

"Prior to politics, he supported gays, lesbians, the LGBQIA+ community," Tiffany Trump claims to voters. "OK?"
David Edwards
October 21, 2020 12:30PM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

Tiffany Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump, this week campaigned for her father's re-election at a LGBTQ Pride event.

The event was said to have around a dozen people in attendance and was co-headlined by former White House official Richard Grenell.

Advertisement:

"I know what my father believes in," Trump said at one point. "Prior to politics, he supported gays, lesbians, the LGBQIA+!"

Many commenters noted that she omitted the "T" from LGBTQ, which stands for transgender people.

"This may be the worst speech I've ever seen," Molly Jong-Fast wrote.

Advertisement:

Watch the video clips and read some of the comments below.

 


David Edwards

MORE FROM David Edwards

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Donald Trump Elections Elections 2020 Lgbtq Politics Raw Story Republicans Tiffany Trump

Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •