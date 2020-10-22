The News Corp. building on 6th Avenue, home to Fox News, the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal (Kevin Hagen/Getty Images)

"Sorry": Fox News host corrects Trump adviser's attempt to discredit debate moderator Kristen Welker

"Sorry, she’s a reporter," Fox News host Bill Hemmer informed Mercedes Schlapp. "She’s not an activist"
David Edwards
October 22, 2020 10:46PM (UTC)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

Fox News host Bill Hemmer on Thursday called out Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp after she labeled NBC correspondent Kristen Welker as an "activist."

Just hours before the final presidential debate of 2020, Hemmer asked Schlapp if President Donald Trump's strategy is to attack Welker, who is scheduled to moderate the event.

Advertisement:

"We'll see what happens," Schlapp replied. "But we know about the moderator. She's a bit of an activist and we want a fair debate."

Hemmer interrupted: "Sorry, she's a reporter. She's not an activist."

"Well, she worked for NBC and she worked for MSNBC, which I would say is not necessarily fair and balanced," Schlapp replied.

Advertisement:

She covers the White House," Hemmer pointed out.

"Yes, she does," Schlapp agreed. "But she's been highly critical of the president."

You can watch the video below via YouTube


David Edwards

MORE FROM David Edwards

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Bill Hemmer Donald Trump Elections Elections 2020 Fox News Mercedes Schlapp Politics Raw Story Republicans Tv

Fearless journalism
in your inbox every day

Sign up for our free newsletter

• • •