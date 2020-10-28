U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Jr. (Getty/Jabin Botsford)

Supreme Court denies Republican attempt to shorten mail-in ballot deadline in North Carolina

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh crossed over to deny the GOP’s request



Matthew Chapman
October 29, 2020 2:06AM (UTC)

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court rejected GOP efforts to reduce the ballot receipt deadline for mail-in voters in North Carolina from nine days to three.

The decision came shortly after the justices also declined to grant a stay blocking the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's order extending the deadline in that state.

As in the Pennsylvania ruling, newly minted Justice Amy Coney Barrett did not participate, and Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh crossed over to deny the GOP's request — although, as legal journalist Mark Joseph Stern noted, Justices Neil Gorsuch, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas made clear they wanted the court to intervene against voting rights.


