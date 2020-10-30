Lincoln Project continues to troll Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner by sending boat to Mar-a-Lago

President Donald J. Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner demanded that The Lincoln Project remove billboards featuring the couple from Times Square in New York City. The couple threatened to sue for "enormous" sums if the removal did not occur.

In response, The Lincoln Project co-founder Ron Steslow said, "In honor of their demands, here is the boat we hired, on its way to Mar-A-Lago."

Not to be outdone, Steslow added, "And our digital billboard truck circling Trump Tower in NYC."

See the post and photos below: