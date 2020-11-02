Republican strategist warns Trump is "in big trouble" in Fox News column

GOP strategist Colin Reed believes that Donald Trump's presidency is on its last legs.

In his latest Fox News column, Reed argues that the president and his party are "big trouble" while warning that conditions that created Trump's upset win in 2016 seem to be absent from this year's race.

Advertisement:

"Trump faces an ominous four-headed monster as campaign 2020's hourglass winds down — factors that will reverberate down-ballot into Senate races," he writes.

Among other things, Reed notes that Trump was forced to campaign in states like Georgia in the waning days of the election, which shows that he's playing "defense" in states that should be locked away by this point.

He also notes that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is "swamping" the president's campaign financially, and that the COVID-19 pandemic is "cresting at the worst possible moment."

Advertisement:

The "most important" factor, writes Reed, is the fact that "Biden is not Hillary Clinton."

"His approval numbers are right at 50 percent, according to Real Clear Politics, with his unfavorable marks sitting at 44," he writes. "Clinton, by contrast, entered election day 2016 with her favorability 12 points underwater, 42-54 percent."

Reed concludes by noting that Trump still has a shot at winning, but argues that "if Trump can somehow pull another rabbit out of his hat, it will be a greater political feat than even his remarkable 2016 victory."