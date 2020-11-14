QAnon supporting lawmaker ridiculed for whining that face masks are "oppressive" during orientation

Incoming Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Friday drew swift ridicule when she lashed out at being asked to wear a face mask during her congressional orientation.

"Our first session of New Member Orientation covered COVID in Congress," she wrote on Twitter. "Masks, masks, masks… I proudly told my freshman class that masks are oppressive. In GA, we work out, shop, go to restaurants, go to work, and school without masks."

Advertisement:

Greene has a long history of peddling deranged conspiracy theories.

In addition to being a believer in QAnon, which states that President Donald Trump is working in secret to uncover a global Satanic pedophile ring, Greene has also questioned whether an airplane actually crashed into the Pentagon on 9/11 and whether the 2017 mass shooting at the Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las Vegas was a "false flag" operation.

Given this, Greene's rant about face masks was met with instant mockery — check out some reactions below.