Trump says Biden "won" as he again spreads baseless conspiracy theories about a "rigged" election

Trump appears to have acknowledged for the first time that his Democratic rival Joe Biden won the 2020 election

By Tom Boggioni
November 15, 2020 3:42PM (UTC)
This combination of pictures created on November 4, 2020 shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden gestures after speaking during election night at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, and US President Donald Trump speaks during election night in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, early on November 4, 2020. (ANGELA WEISS,MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

In the midst of a flurry of tweets on Sunday morning, Donald Trump may have slipped up and gone off message and admitted that former Vice  President Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

Linking to a clip from Fox News, the president– referring to Biden — wrote: "He won because the Election was Rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn't even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!"

You can see the tweet below:


