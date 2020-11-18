This article originally appeared at Common Dreams . It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.

The internet rose up in collective response and ridicule overnight after President Donald Trump, just before midnight Sunday, again falsely claimed he won the 2020 presidential election.

The words "No you didn't" began trending on Twitter following the demonstrable lie by Trump—aka the "world's worst loser" — which came more than a week after President-elect Joe Biden was determined the winner after crossing the 270 electoral college vote threshold and as his popular vote advantage climbed well above 5 million votes.

"It is a sad failed pathetic coup attempt," wrote freelance journalist John Walker in response to the claim, "but it is still [nevertheless an] attempt to overthrow democracy."

In addition to the simple "no you didn't" response, others made similiarly outrageous claims to make the point of how absurd Trump's behavior remains:

As the Associated Press reported early Monday:

There was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. In fact, election officials from both political parties stated publicly that the election went well, and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities. Trump's campaign has tried to mount legal challenges across the country, but many of the lawsuits have been thrown out and none has included any evidence that the outcome might be reversed. Biden, a Democrat, defeated Trump by winning back a trio of battleground states: Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, and topped the 270 electoral vote threshold to clinch the presidency. Biden so far has 78.8 million votes, the most ever by a winning candidate, to Trump's 73.1 million.

Commenting on Trump's continued refusal to admit defeat, comedian John Oliver took on the issue during his show Sunday evening to offer a rebuke of the president's behavior and advised the American people to be neither fooled by nor tolerant of it.

"Trump lost this election and he knows it," said Oliver, but that hasn't ended his destructive efforts.

"As a parting gift to the country," he added, "Trump is somehow managing to divide us even further while also hobbling his successor at the worst possible time which is absolutely unforgivable."