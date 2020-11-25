Trump campaign senior adviser Lara Trump admitted on Wednesday that President Donald Trump is already planning his future outside the White House.

During an interview on Fox Business, host Dagen McDowell asked the president's daughter-in-law about a possible run for the presidency in 2024.

"Well, we're still convinced that he's going to be in office for the next four years," Lara Trump argued. "So we'll have to wait and see if that actually happens."

"That's said, if for some reason the president does not, you know, win all these legal battles then I think he's said that he would be interested in looking to 2024," she added. "And I think that there are about 74 million Americans that would support him in a run for office."

