A "massive grift": Republican congressman calls out GOP's refusal to accept Trump's election loss

Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) said he's "sick" of his own party's refusal to acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden's win over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election, calling the move a "massive grift" that's "just money-making for the 2024 election."

"I'm so damn sick of it," Riggleman said. "I'm sick of it."

Advertisement:

In an interview with Forbes published Saturday, Riggleman took aim at Trump, the GOP and General Services Administration head Emily Murphy for holding up the Biden transition to soothe Trump's ego and appeal to the Republican base.

"She should've done this well before she did it," Riggleman said of Murphy's delay in authorizing funds for the Biden transition. According to Forbes, Riggleman said the move was made out of "fear of losing your tribe."

"Really speaks to where your intelligence level is… to believe in that type of operation," Riggleman said of Trump's "true believers" who parrot the president's unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.

Advertisement:

"[Trump] got so desperate to retain power that he forgot he was serving people and not himself," Riggleman said.