Trump attorney suggests Jesus wants the election overturned: "I’m doing the right thing for God"

"I’m pursuing truth, and I’m doing the right thing for God and my country," Jenna Ellis tells Fox Business

By David Edwards
December 7, 2020 9:56PM (UTC)
Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, right, attorneys for President Donald Trump, conduct a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Trump attorney Rudolph Giuliani also attended. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

Jenna Ellis, an attorney for President Donald Trump, on Monday explained that she had religious reasons for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

During an interview on Fox Business, Ellis was asked how she maintains a positive attitude amid setbacks in court and Rudy Giuliani's COVID-19 diagnosis.

"You know, my life is in service and honor to the Lord Jesus Christ," Ellis said. "And so whatever anybody else says really doesn't bother me. I hope that I can be a light and inspiration to everyone else that no matter what anyone else says about you, it's all about just who you are as a person and made in the image of God and in Christ."

"And that's ultimately at the end of the day, as long as I know that I'm pursuing truth and I'm doing the right thing for God and my country, that's all that matters," she added. "So that's what gives me my optimism and my hope."

You can watch the video below via YouTube:

