As Trump fights to stay in White House, Melania reportedly "just wants to go home"

The first lady is not on board with the president's plan to run the country another four years

By David Edwards
December 10, 2020 12:11PM (UTC)
US President Donald Trump speaks after pardoning Thanksgiving turkey "Corn" as First Lady Melania Trump watches in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on November 24, 2020. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

While President Donald Trump is fighting to stay in the White House, his wife "just wants to go home," one source said this week.

CNN reported on Wednesday that First Lady Melania Trump is not onboard with the president's plan to run the country for another four years.

"She just wants to go home," the source said, adding that a 2024 run might also "not go over well" with the current first lady.

According to the report, Melania Trump is focusing her energy on packing for her upcoming departure from Washington.

"While the President is busy figuring out a way to stay in the White House, the first lady is determining what to put in storage, what goes to Trump's New York City digs, and what should be tagged for shipment to Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida," CNN reported.

In a statement, Melania Trump's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham said that the first lady's schedule "remains full."

"Mrs. Trump is focused on her role as first lady," the statement said. "Monday she unveiled her most current effort in preserving the White House by announcing the completion of the tennis pavilion. She also recently unveiled a new piece of art in the newly renovated Rose Garden. Her office just revealed this year's Christmas décor."


