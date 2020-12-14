Chrissy Teigen shared a little twist on latkes that’s perfect for your holiday celebration

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you'll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

As it is with most holidays, one of the key traditions many look forward to every year is enjoying the food. For Hanukkah, a crispy batch of latkes is one of our favorite ways to celebrate. In honor of the first day of the first night of the eight-day Festival of Lights, Chrissy Teigen shared her recipe for the perfect golden brown potato pancakes on her Cravings Instagram, and what we love so much — aside from the fact that they look positively scrumptious — is that these latkes are adorably bite-sized. Even if you don't celebrate the holiday, you'll likely love this homemade fried treat.

Sharing a picture of her delicious latkes on Instagram, Teigen wrote, "Happy Hanukkah to those who celebrate! One potato can make a whole latke of mini potato pancakes, topped as simply (just sour cream or applesauce) or fancy (hello, salmon roe and chives!) as you want. Get the recipe at our link in bio, and tell us how you like to top your latkes!"

As the chef says, one potato can go a long way: This recipe makes 14-16 beautiful little bite-sized potato pancakes! And although Teigen mentions that these latkes can be made in advance and kept in a low oven, they are best made if you, "just fry while everyone hangs around you." In a recipe that only takes 10 minutes to prep, celebrating with people can make all the difference in this experience.

If you've never made the infamous dish, you'll want to follow Teigen's five-step recipe for a seamless experience. Prepare to use a 10-inch skillet (Don't have one? We love this Ina Garten-approved Lodge skillet).

Get Chrissy Teigen's Mini Potato Pancakes with Fixings recipe.

