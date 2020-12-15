Ina Garten shares the trick that makes tomato soup richer

We love Ina Garten and her pro cooking tips. After all, it's because of the Food Network star that we now know these Thanksgiving hacks and learned how to make the perfect creamy hash browns. Her culinary wisdom is unmatched and endlessly appreciated. With the release of her new cookbook, "Modern Comfort Food," she's continued to gift us with her new recipes' ability to make us feel warm in our bellies — and our hearts. And the ultimate feel-good food: tomato soup, just got a whole lot better thanks to this trick from Garten.

Speaking to NPR, Garten explained that she knew her new cookbook would be released right before the election and she anticipated everyone would be stressed. And thus, Garten came to the rescue with "Modern Comfort Food."

Garten told the radio network: "So I thought, why don't I do something about comfort food? But like with a modern twist, and that's how it started."

So Garten set out to do just that, and gave her loyal fans soul-satisfying, easy-to-make dishes she knew we needed. When writing her recipes, she set out to make them with a special twist.

Garten revealed that her cookbook writing process included her sitting down, and reflecting on the distinct flavors from our childhood. And that's how she found a way to make her tomato soup richer.

"I just said, OK, how can I make better tomato soup? So I did it with a little saffron and I did it with a splash of cream. So it was a little richer," said the .

As the first line in her book reads: "I often say that you can be miserable before eating a cookie and you can be miserable after eating a cookie, but you can never be miserable while you're eating a cookie."

As hectic as the world may be, we can always count on Ina Garten to make things (at least for a moment) a little less miserable.

