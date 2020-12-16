Giada De Laurentiis’ easy one-pot pasta is our new favorite weeknight recipe

If there's one thing we hate about cooking, it's the clean-up. Finding a yummy recipe, getting the ingredients together, tasting as we go . . . we're into all that. But after a long day of work and parenting, and then, you know, actually cooking, facing a pile of dirty dishes in the sink is no fun. Thankfully, Giada De Laurentiis knows our pain. De Laurentiis constantly gets us through the week with her easy to follow recipes. And folks, she's done it again! You'll only need one pan to prepare her Calabrian Chili Pasta. Hello, easy clean-up time!

"This easy one-pot pasta is loaded with big flavor from piquillo peppers, Calabrian chili, lemon, chives and Pecorino. Easy weeknight dinner, check!" she captioned the post, shared on her Giadzy Instagram account.

Simple, delicious and only requires one pot? The queen of pasta may have unlocked the holy trifecta with this one. And somehow, it gets even better: The prep time is just five minutes, which is basically the time it takes to listen to one good Adele song. Then the cooking time is a lovely 15 minutes. So yep, we're talking dinner on the table in 20 minutes, which is . . . amazing.

You'll begin by boiling water in your high-sided skillet (we recommend this chef-favorite Lodge skillet). Once it's boiled, add in your penne and salt.

Once cooked, there should be a little water left in the pan. You'll want to sprinkle pecorino cheese on top of the pasta (add as much or as little cheese as you'd like).

Finally, you'll add and mix in the mere handful of ingredients this easy recipe calls for. And now, dinner is served.

Get the full recipe for De Laurentiis' Calabrian Chili Pasta. And if you're craving more pasta (who wouldn't be) check out our favorite pasta recipes from Giada!

