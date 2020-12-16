Peppermint bark is the perfect holiday gift that you can make right at home

Gifts don't need to be expensive or luxurious to be meaningful. Sometimes the best gifts are made at home and during the holidays, candy is one of the easiest and most delicious homemade gifts you can make. There are countless holiday candy recipes out there but my personal favorite is peppermint bark. Peppermint is the quintessential holiday flavor and this recipe is not only easy, but fun to make your own by adding a variety of toppings. For this recipe, I chose to make peppermint bark with three different toppings in addition to the peppermint candy: crushed Oreos, candy holly leaves and gold sprinkles. But feel free to experiment with whichever toppings you have available or keep it traditional and stick to the crushed peppermint candy. Either way, it's sure to be a meaningful gift that any friend or family member will be thrilled to receive.

***

Advertisement:

Recipe: Peppermint Bark

Ingredients:

Semi-sweet chocolate, chopped

White chocolate, chopped

Peppermint extract

Crushed peppermint candy

Instructions:

Line a 9×13 dish with parchment paper. Set aside. Add water to saucepan until saucepan is about 1/3 full. Place heatproof bowl on top to create a double boiler and turn on the heat to medium. Put the semisweet chocolate in a heatproof bowl and stir until one-third of the chocolate is melted. Stir 3/4 teaspoon peppermint extract into the chocolate. Turn off the heat and continue stirring until all of the chocolate is melted. Pour into the prepared baking dish and spread in an even layer. Set aside at room temperature and allow to set for about 30 minutes. Repeat the melting process with the white chocolate. Stir in 3/4 teaspoon peppermint extract; pour over the semisweet chocolate and spread in an even layer. Sprinkle immediately with the crushed candy, gently pressing it into the white chocolate. Set aside at room temperature until firm. Lift the bark out of the pan using the parchment paper and break or cut it into pieces.

Read more SheKnows: