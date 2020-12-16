"We want them infected": Shocking email reveals top Trump appointee's plan to spread COVID-19

A former top Trump appointee urged health officials to adopt a “herd immunity” approach to the coronavirus pandemic

By Sky Palma
December 17, 2020 12:02AM (UTC)
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while William Bryan (L), head of science and technology at the Department of Homeland Security listens during the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force at the White House on April 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

According to a new report from POLITICO, a former top Trump appointee urged for health officials to adopt a "herd immunity" approach to the coronavirus pandemic, allowing for millions of people to be infected.

"There is no other way, we need to establish herd, and it only comes about allowing the non-high risk groups expose themselves to the virus. PERIOD," then-science adviser Paul Alexander wrote on July 4 to his boss, Health and Human Services assistant secretary for public affairs Michael Caputo, and six other senior officials.

"Infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle aged with no conditions etc. have zero to little risk….so we use them to develop herd…we want them infected…" he added.

