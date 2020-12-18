From the desk of Pete Buttigieg (corrected)

Being a careful proofreader, I provided some volunteer assistance to Mayor Pete:

---------- Forwarded message ---------

From: Pete Buttigieg info@wintheera.com>

Date: Wed, Dec 16, 2020

Subject: Thank you

Hi there,

Earlier today I stood on stage with President-elect Biden, where I was humbled to be paid off by being nominated to serve our nation as Secretary of Transportation.

Of course, as I look forward to taking on this new challenge and serving some of my most devoted paymasters on Wall Street, I can't help but reflect for a moment on the road we've traveled together to block the big, bad socialist, Bernie Sanders — and to feel a deep sense of gratitude for this community of supporters and especially for the corporate elites who made my presidential campaign so strong.

Whether you joined back when we were four people working out of a tiny office in downtown South Bend or signed up last week — to everyone who has been a part of this effort, talking to your family and friends, posting on social media, or chipping in when you could — I want to say thank you for ignoring my corkscrew doubletalk about health care and my overall misuse of my prodigious intellect to pander in highly circuitous ways.