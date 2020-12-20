Giada De Laurentiis shares a recipe you can gift — and it only takes 15 minutes to put together

The holidays are mere weeks away, and we all have two things on our minds: food and gifts. Both are synonymous with the annual festivities and are something we, personally, always look forward to. If you're struggling to find any worthy gift or stocking stuffers ideas for your friends or family, we have a suggestion: give the gift of food this holiday season. This year, why not whip up some delicious baked goods to give to someone special in your life (and as an added bonus, you'll have cookies leftover for yourself). We found the perfect recipe, courtesy of Giada De Laurentiis, that will bring a smile to whoever receives the baked goods: Chewy Almond and Cherry Thumbprint Cookies.

Sharing a picture of the picture-perfect cookies, De Laurentiis wrote on Instagram, "Thanksgiving was already over a week ago and we're ready to start the baking train back up again! First up: @Giadadelaurentiis' chewy almond and cherry thumbprint cookies. Full of flavor and just so happen to be #glutenfree! Grab the #recipe in the profile link"

Advertisement:

While ours might not look exactly like the chef's cookies (or hey, maybe yours will!), the taste of the snack is the kicker. De Laurentiis' cookies have a mix of almond and cherry — two flavor staples around the holidays.

To make the recipe, you'll need a rimmed baking sheet and 15 minutes to prep — just to name a few. The quick and easy prep time is just one of the many reasons these cookies are fantastic.

Honestly, most of us have embraced our inner chef during lockdown, and now is the time to put those skills to use and make something delicious.

Advertisement:

Get Giada De Laurentiis' Chewy Almond and Cherry Thumbprint Cookies recipe.

Read more SheKnows: