Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the stars of the popular Netflix show "Get Organized with The Home Edit," share their recipe for Easy Gingerbread Brownies with Eggnog Frosting with Salon Food. This holiday-themed bake is a great last-minute dessert idea, because it's incredibly easy to make. You can watch Clea and Joanna prepare their recipe on the Flavor Maker App by McCormick (free on iOS and Android), which helps users organize their physical and digital pantries.

***

Advertisement:

Recipe: The Home Edit's Easy Gingerbread Brownies with Eggnog Frosting

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Makes 16 servings

Ingredients:

Gingerbread Brownies

1 package family size fudge brownie mix

3 eggs

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup molasses

1 tablespoon water

2 1/2 teaspoons McCormick® Ground Ginger

1 teaspoon McCormick® Pure Vanilla Extract

Eggnog Frosting

2 cups (about 8 ounces) confectioners' sugar

1/4 teaspoon McCormick® Ground Cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon McCormick® Ground Nutmeg

1/2 cup vegetable shortening, softened

1 teaspoon McCormick® Pure Vanilla Extract

4 teaspoons water

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 8-inch square baking pan with foil, with ends of foil extending over sides of pan. Spray with no stick cooking spray. Set aside. For the Gingerbread brownies, mix all ingredients in large bowl until well blended. Spread evenly in prepared pan. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out with fudgy crumbs, rotating pan halfway through baking. Cool completely in pan on wire rack. Meanwhile, for the Eggnog Frosting, sift confectioners' sugar and spices into medium bowl; set aside. Beat shortening in large bowl with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add vanilla; mix well. Gradually beat in confectioners' sugar mixture, scraping sides and bottom of bowl after each addition. Add water; beat until light and fluffy. Use foil handles to remove cooled brownies from pan onto cutting board. Spread frosting evenly over brownies and cut into squares to serve.

Looking for a vegan version of this tasty brownie recipe? Skip the eggs and use this replacement! Whisk 3 tablespoons ground flaxseed and 9 tablespoons water in small bowl until well blended. Let stand 10 minutes. Whisk again and immediately stir into brownie mixture in place of the eggs. Continue as directed, increasing bake time to 45 to 50 minutes. (Don't forget to check the brownie mix to make sure it's vegan-friendly!)