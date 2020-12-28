"Dumbest member of Congress": Louis Gohmert mocked for filing a lawsuit against Mike Pence

Trump-loving Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) on Monday filed a lawsuit against Vice President Mike Pence in the latest desperate bid to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Gohmert's lawsuit against Pence asks a Trump-appointed judge to rule that the vice president is authorized to throw out the already-cast electoral college votes and instead appoint his own slate of pro-Trump electors to give the president a second term.

Legal experts are broadly dismissing the lawsuit, with Georgia State University School of Law professor Anthony Michael Kreis dubbing it "insane."

Other Twitter users quickly piled on Gohmert to ridicule him -- check out some reactions below.