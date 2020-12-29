Trump is fuming at Melania, demanding her renovations at Mar-a-Lago be removed immediately: report

The president is reportedly taking his post-election loss frustrations out on his wife

By Sky Palma
December 29, 2020 8:43PM (UTC)
US President Donald Trump speaks after pardoning Thanksgiving turkey "Corn" as First Lady Melania Trump watches in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC on November 24, 2020. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

According to a source speaking to CNN, President Trump was upset with renovations at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida -- many of which were overseen by his wife, Melania.

"He was not happy with it," the source said, adding that the renovations didn't appeal to the aesthetic that Trump prefers. Trump was reportedly so upset with the additions, which consisted of white marble and an abundance of dark wood, that he demanded they be removed immediately -- which they were.

According to CNN, Trump's displeasure with the renovations may be due to a larger souring of his mood over developments coinciding with the waning days of his presidency.

"If the kick-off to his last Florida sojourn as President was rough, the days that followed would be much of the same, with Trump appearing 'moody,' according to the source at the club, spending more time than usual behind closed doors and not mingling and conversing as much as he normally does with club members and senior White House staff, many of whom have in the last few years joined him there," CNN reports.

