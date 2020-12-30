As much as he'd like you to think he did, Trump did not win the Nobel Peace Prize

In the final days of his presidency, Trump has resorted to desperate social media theatrics to maintain some level of relevance.

And on Monday, Dec. 28, the lame-duck president went a step further by tweeting a bizarre campaign-style video for the election he lost two months ago. One element about the video focused on a glaring falsehood that has led to even more criticism of Trump and his team.

The video, according to New York Magazine, featured "the Nobel Peace Prize Photoshopped in front of a clip of the White House ceremony for the Abraham Accords, in which Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalize relations with Israel."

"A video President Trump tweeted today features the Nobel Peace Prize superimposed over photographs of him with the prime minister of Israel, and the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates," NPR journalist David Gura tweeted, adding, "A REMINDER: The president has not been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize."

The latest campaign video follows a string of other videos Trump has shared highlighting misinformation and conspiracy theories. From falsehoods about the presidential election to other damaging claims and conspiracy theories, Trump continues to wreak havoc despite the Electoral College affirming President-elect Joe Biden's win earlier this month.

Regardless of Trump's continued efforts to hold on to presidential power, Biden's inauguration is scheduled for Jan. 20.