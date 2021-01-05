Texas Congresswoman Kay Granger tests positive for coronavirus

U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, a high-ranking member of Texas' congressional delegation, has tested positive for the coronavirus, her office announced Monday afternoon.

Granger, who was on the U.S. House floor during swearing-in proceedings in Congress on Sunday, is a ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee.

Granger tested positive for the respiratory disease after arriving in Washington, D.C. and is "asymptomatic and feeling great," her office said in a statement. Granger said she will remain under the care of her doctor and has been quarantining.

According to WFAA, Granger received her first injection of the coronavirus vaccine in December. Experts say it takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity after being vaccinated, and that getting sick before completing a two-dose regimen should not undermine the potency of the vaccine.

Granger, 77, did not immediately release further details. It is unclear how she contracted the virus.

This is not Granger's first brush with the virus. In July, she announced she tested negative after coming in contact with U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, who later tested positive for the COVID-19.

Multiple state leaders have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. The first statewide elected official to publicly confirm a positive coronavirus test was Texas Supreme Court Justice Debra Lehrmann in May. Other state lawmakers, including Rep. Tony Tinderholt, Sen. Kel Seliger and outgoing House Speaker Dennis Bonnen have tested positive. Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller also tested positive in early December.

