Yet another Trump lawsuit smacked down as judge rules he can't overturn Georgia loss

Federal judge dismisses Trump’s lawsuit against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger

By Matthew Chapman
January 6, 2021 4:40AM (UTC)
main article image
US President Donald Trump waves as he departs the White House in Washington, DC, on October 15, 2020. - Trumps travels to North Carolina, Florida and Georgia for campaign stops on October 15 and 16. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

This article originally appeared on Raw Story

rawlogo

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump lost yet another lawsuit, as a federal judge swatted away his latest attempt to overturn the election results in Georgia, where he lost by just under 12,000 votes.

In the order denying relief, Judge Mark Cohen, an Obama appointee, ruled that the president had no standing in the matter, and that his case would not survive on the merits even if he did.

Advertisement:

The president and his associates have lost over 60 challenges to the election results in state and federal courts around the country, including cases that were before judges Trump himself appointed.

The decision comes down as voters in Georgia head to the polls for the runoff elections that will decide control of the Senate.


Matthew Chapman

MORE FROM Matthew Chapman

Related Topics ------------------------------------------

Donald Trump Elections 2020 Georgia Trump Campaign