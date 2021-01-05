Yet another Trump lawsuit smacked down as judge rules he can't overturn Georgia loss

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump lost yet another lawsuit, as a federal judge swatted away his latest attempt to overturn the election results in Georgia, where he lost by just under 12,000 votes.

In the order denying relief, Judge Mark Cohen, an Obama appointee, ruled that the president had no standing in the matter, and that his case would not survive on the merits even if he did.

Advertisement:

The president and his associates have lost over 60 challenges to the election results in state and federal courts around the country, including cases that were before judges Trump himself appointed.

The decision comes down as voters in Georgia head to the polls for the runoff elections that will decide control of the Senate.