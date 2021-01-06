U.S. Capitol in lockdown after Trump unleashes violent mob on Congress

The U.S. Capitol went into lockdown on Wednesday as a pro-Trump mob, directed to Capitol Hill in a rally speech by the outgoing president, fought through police lines to engage federal guards in an armed standoff within the Senate chamber, an unprecedented outbreak of violence in an apparent revolt against Congress and the federal government. Multiple reports suggest that one woman was shot in the chest on the Capitol grounds and is now in critical condition, although the precise circumstances are unclear.

Both chambers of Congress halted debate on ratifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory — the normally-routine event that had drawn the crowd — and went into emergency recess, with lawmakers sheltering in their offices. Authorities reportedly deployed tear gas in the Capitol rotunda and instructed lawmakers to don the gas masks stored below their seats, and to duck under their chairs if necessary. Vice President Mike Pence had already been evacuated from the building by the Secret Service, as had senators and legislative aides, amid reports of suspicious devices around the premises.

As protesters attempted to break through the chamber doors, multiple journalists on the scene reported that police had drawn guns, and that shots had been fired. Still, some of the self-styled revolutionaries managed to take the Senate floor, with one person mounting the dais and proclaiming President Trump the winner of the election. (He is not.) One person was photographed being wheeled out on a stretcher, perhaps the woman who was reportedly shot and seriously injured.

Protesters raised a large wooden cross on the premises, and one person carried a Confederate battle flag into the Capitol. One group of protesters apparently reached the offices of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, which had been evacuated so rapidly that emails warning of the violence were still visible on office computers.

Reporters and protesters alike have shared video and photos documenting the events, which are without precedent in recent American history.

Thousands of Trump supporters had descended on Washington on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, hoping to bully lawmakers into disputing or overturning the results of the presidential election, which they and the president falsely claim has been stolen by an array of Democratic and Republican federal, state and judicial officials. Many view the protest as a last stand for the outgoing president, who addressed the crowd ahead of the congressional debate and in a disjointed speech from the Mall instructed his supporters to walk to the Capitol. Republicans, Trump said, now need to "fight much harder" against "bad people," and "demand" that congressional officials "confront this egregious assault on our democracy" — i.e., his electoral defeat.

"You have to show strength and you have to be strong," Trump said, adding: "You will never take back our country with weakness."

After the violence broke out, Trump tweeted for peace.

"I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue," he wrote. "Thank you!"

Capitol Police have reportedly called for reinforcements, including federal personnel, and the city has implemented a 6:00 p.m. curfew. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared to announce on Twitter that after some confusing back and forth, Trump has called out the National Guard to restore order. Since the District of Columbia has special federal status, Guard troops are directly under the president's control, rather than local authorities.

This is a rapidly developing story and will be updated.