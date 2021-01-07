AOC pulls out the receipts on Ted Cruz's coup attempt after he calls her a "liar"

On Thursday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) took issue with the statement issued by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) condemning the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol — noting that his statement takes no responsibility for his "craven, self-serving actions" and accusing him of fundraising off the riot.

Cruz was quick to deny any such thing, calling her a "liar."

Advertisement:

However, Ocasio-Cortez immediately confronted him with a screenshot of a text message sent out by Cruz's office boasting he was "leading the fight to reject electors" — over two hours after the Capitol was breached.

Cruz, for his part, maintains that this text message was scheduled ahead of time and he ordered his fundraising team to suspend operations later that day — however, at no point did he apologize for his office putting out a message that, even unintentionally, could embolden the perpetrators of an insurrection.