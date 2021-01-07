"Fox & Friends" finally turns on Trump following riot: "The president's behavior has been terrible"

President Donald Trump's favorite morning news show delivered harsh criticism on Thursday morning after a pro-Trump mob stormed into the Capitol building in Washington D.C.

While discussing the attack on the Capitol, which left four people dead, Kilmeade said Trump needed to accept that he lost the 2020 election.

"The president's behavior has been terrible," he said. "It has cost him two Senate seats, for sure, it cost his party the majority in the Senate."

Kilmeade then ripped Trump for sending his supporters to the Capitol building, where they broke in and started ransacking offices.

"To put up a Trump flag and take down the American flag is not patriotic!" he fumed. "One of the worst things I've ever seen!"

Kilmeade urged Trump to concede the election after even longtime loyalists such as Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Tom Cotton (R-AR) are acknowledging the reality of his defeat.

The host even went so far as to defend Twitter's decision to suspend Trump's Twitter account.

