This psychopath has finally crossed the red line: He must be stopped now

The disturbing events and images from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, will live forever in infamy. It was on that day that insurrectionists attacked the sacred halls of the U.S. Capitol after being provoked, encouraged and fueled by President Donald Trump. It was Trump's last-ditch effort to overturn our democratic election because he is afraid of facing the criminal charges that may well await him. In his twisted and contorted mind, Trump must have believed that this mob attack on the Capitol would somehow allow him to hang onto power. This was the conniving and manipulative plan of a psychopath. In this attack we see Trump's conspiracy theories, dishonesty, victimhood, paranoia, desperation and cruelty. He is a sick man whose megalomania and violence have finally crossed the red line.

Donald Trump has proven that he must be stopped now. A psychopath lacks the ability for self-control, self-examination and self-correction. At the core is a total lack of conscience and shame. Trump is a criminal who will stop at nothing to achieve his personal wishes. Clearly, he was an accomplice to the violent acts of insurrection yesterday.

Trump has been allowed to be incompetent, cruel and corrupt for four years by his Cabinet, close associates, congressional Republicans, compliant right-wing media and millions of supporters. They have been complicit in enabling him. Mental health experts have tried to explain that psychopaths do not change their psyche and behavior unless they suffer consequences and face firm limits. Trump has suffered no real consequences and he has had few or no limits. He has been allowed to run wild. He has been allowed to kill people. He has been allowed to attack our democratic way of life.

Finally, limits were placed on him by the judicial system and by some state election officials who showed they possessed honor and spine. The judicial system provided the guardrails to contain this pathological president — if they had not, he would have disassembled our democracy by now. He would have stolen the election and assumed nearly absolute authority, with no semblance of oversight or accountability. His greed would be uncontrollable, and his cruelty toward the American people would cause even more deaths.

There is a natural tendency for the American people to admire and even adore our presidents. It is almost inconceivable that we would have elected a psychiatrically disordered monster to the highest office in the land. But that is exactly what we did.

Trump is a menace. It is an undeniable and unquestioned fact that his mental disorder is of such severe malignancy that it renders him dangerous and unfit. The red line has been crossed.

What other evidence do you need? What else must happen to convince his sycophants and followers that he is a con man and a madman all together in one?

This is not about policy or political ideology. This is about refusing to tolerate a psychopathic leader whose latest action is so anti-democratic and anti-American that he must be stopped in his tracks. He is clearly capable of causing more destruction and heartache in his final 13 days in office. Psychopaths do not cease on their own.

Trump must be stopped today. A small group of congressional Republican and Democratic leaders must tell him to cease all tweets, speeches, videos and actions during his last days. He must be totally absent from the people. He must be on house confinement. His days as an active president are over. And he must be told that the 25th Amendment will be invoked if he does not comply with this set of instructions. Impeachment is on the table as well.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, have both called for Trump to be removed via the 25th Amendment. Others will follow suit as the damn of denial breaks.

Donald Trump's mental desperation has reached its explosion point. Thirteen days is a long time for an aggrieved and violent madman to be allowed to hold any kind of power, let alone the awesome power of the American presidency.

Trump's pathology is serious business. It is intractable and incurable. He is not going to suddenly find shame and self-control and empathy. He is not going to apologize for his actions and ask for forgiveness. That would require an inner soul and heart.

We must stop this president today. He has earned our disdain and our ire by his actions. He is the aggressor — we are his victims. We must stop serving in that role.

The red line has been crossed. Swift and decisive action is needed. No rationalizations and no excuses are acceptable.

If 356,000 preventable deaths from the coronavirus pandemic are not enough, perhaps the events and images from Wednesday at the heart of American democracy will convince you that Donald Trump is a malicious criminal who does not give a damn about anyone or anything, except his own ego and his bank account.

We must make clear that our nation deserves better than this, and that we can't wait.