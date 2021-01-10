Will the PGA keep 2022 championship at Trump's golf club? Unlikely, says columnist

The PGA of America has hinted at plans to prevent President Donald Trump's National Bedminster golf club from holding the 2022 PGA Championship, NJ.com reported.

The organization made the move after the president incited a deadly riot on Capitol Hill.

According to Golfweek's Eamon Lynch, the PGA will officially strip Bedminster of the championship after Trump leaves office.

Lynch explains:

The odds that '22's PGA Championship will happen as scheduled in New Jersey are about as good as the chances of you or I winning it. Seth Waugh, the PGA of America's CEO, was a banker and has an alert eye for high-risk exposure. He knows that Trumpism is likely to be an equally incendiary force in the '22 midterm elections and that any affiliation is poisonous. Waugh will be forced to move the event and face down a small but vocal faction of his membership who remain true believers. Moving its major from Trump National has been debated internally at the PGA for more than two years, but executives have been reluctant to antagonize a famously vindictive man who controls the Internal Revenue Service. Such concerns melt away in 10 days, if not sooner.

But Lynch argues that golf's reputation has been hurt by the president.

"The game will instead be portrayed as Trump's refuge," he writes, "something he did while ignoring a pandemic that has claimed 365,000 lives, refusing to acknowledge a resounding electoral defeat, and inciting feeble-minded fascists to violence that left five people dead at the opposite end of Pennsylvania Avenue."