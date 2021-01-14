Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner barred Secret Service from using their restrooms, sent them to Obama

The United States Secret Service agents assigned to guard first daughter Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner were forced to use a $3,000-per-month rental toilet after the couple barred them from using any of the six bathrooms in their house.

The Washington Post reports that Secret Service agents were strictly forbidden from using any of the toilets in Jared and Ivanka's house located in the elite Kalorama neighborhood in Washington D.C.

Advertisement:

This forced agents to find creative ways to properly relieve themselves, including trips to former President Barack Obama's house, which is located in the same neighborhood, as well as renting a porta-potty.

The agents finally found a permanent restroom when the government spent $3,000 a month to rent out a basement studio from one of Jared and Ivanka's neighbors.

So far, the government has spent more than $100,000 just to rent out the bathroom.

Advertisement:

"A White House spokesperson denied that Trump and Kushner restricted agents from their 5,000-square-foot home, with its six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, and asserted that it was the Secret Service's decision not to allow the protective detail inside," the Post writes. "That account is disputed by a law enforcement official familiar with the situation, who said the agents were kept out at the family's request."