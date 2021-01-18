How to boil chicken — to put toward so many good meals

This story first appeared on Food52 , an online community that gives you everything you need for a happier kitchen and home – that means tested recipes, a shop full of beautiful products, a cooking hotline, and everything in between!

It's hard to beat the convenience of boiled chicken. Sure, it can't compete with the crackly crunch of fried, the golden schmaltz of roasted, the smoky char of grilled. But! Its swift preparation, snappy ingredient list, and meal prep prowess are second to none. So let's boil some chicken today and pat ourselves on the back tomorrow.

Which chicken cut works best?

Boneless, skinless chicken breasts. The path of least resistance for white meat superfans — no bones to pick around or skin to remove. Put toward celery-studded chicken salad or extra-cheesy baked ziti.

Whole chicken. More work, less cost per pound. Save the bones for stock and get choosy about your cuts: Use white meat for one dish (hi, club sandwich), dark meat for another (hello, Cobb salad), or mix and match.

Let's Talk Liquid

Water. While some may scoff at the lack of flavor, that won't stop us. Unlike stock, water is always at the ready. And when seasoned properly with salt, this ingredient helps the chicken become its truest self.

Chicken stock. Meta, right? Indeed, chicken stock yields an even chicken-ier — dare I say the chicken-iest? — flavor. Homemade, boxed, or bouillon all work. If you only have low-sodium, add some salt for good measure.

Anything Else?

Chicken, water, and salt are all you need. If you're a maximalist, though, take a look around your kitchen for:

Vegetable scraps. Onion butts, carrot peels, kale stems, ginger nubs, you name it. These castaways are full of earthy nuance.

Herbs. A couple sprigs of thyme or rosemary — even a fresh or dried bay leaf — go a long way. Avoid tender herbs like basil or dill.

Spices. Black peppercorns for kick? Star anise for warmth? Fennel seeds for brightness? You tell me.

How To Boil Chicken

Serves 4

1 (5 1/2–pound) chicken, cut into 8 pieces or 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Water or chicken stock

Vegetable scraps, herbs, and/or spices (optional)

Kosher salt

Add the chicken to a stockpot, followed by enough water or chicken stock to cover by a couple inches. If you're using any bonuses like vegetable scraps, toss them in (and add more liquid if needed). Set over high heat to come to a boil. When the liquid is boiling, season generously with salt. For water, eyeball 1 tablespoon of Diamond Crystal kosher salt per quart of liquid. For stock, throw in a few big pinches. Immediately lower the heat to a gentle simmer. Simmer the chicken until cooked through. For bone-in pieces, figure 20 to 25 minutes, checking and pulling the smaller pieces first. For boneless, skinless breasts, about 10 minutes. Use tongs to transfer the cooked chicken to a plate. (If you started with a whole chicken, you can remove the skin and bones and throw those back into the pot. Add more water to dilute the saltiness and keep simmering for a few hours for stock.) When the meat is cool enough to handle, use two forks — or, even better, your hands — to shred the chicken into pieces. Sprinkle with a pinch of salt. Use immediately or keep in the fridge for up to 4 days.

A Million Ways To Use Boiled Chicken

Think of boiled, shredded chicken as a fridge hero — the sort of puzzle piece you can prepare on a Sunday, then put toward on-a-whim meals throughout the week.

Chicken salad. Mayo bolstered with vinegar, plus whatever mix-ins your heart longs for. Go for halved grapes, diced Gouda, and toasted walnuts. Or pickled celery, slivered scallion, and poppy seeds.

Leafy salad. Name a better desk lunch. I'll wait! Try arugula with feta, warm croutons, and a lot of oil and vinegar. Or romaine with blue cheese, cucumbers, and a buttermilk-mayo dressing.

Open-faced toast. Smashed avocado and a ginormous squeeze of lemon. Whole-milk yogurt and chile oil. Burrata and kale pesto. Barbecue sauce and cabbage slaw. Chive cream cheese and pickled onion. I could be here all day.

All the pasta. From no-cook sauces like butter and grated Parmesan to slow-simmered, hot-tempered puttanesca. Any noodle dish would welcome a handful of shredded chicken with open arms.