Trump faces massive ridicule over reported plans for $2 billion presidential library

Late Saturday the Washington Post reported that Donald Trump has been telling donors that he is seeking $2 billion to build his presidential library after he leaves office on Wednesday.

The report notes, "The president has told supporters he wants to raise $2 billion for the library — a far greater sum than has been raised for past presidential libraries — and thinks he can collect it in small-dollar donations from his grass-roots supporters."

Advertisement:

Needless to say, critics were both stunned at the amount and found the idea of a Trump presidential library — reportedly to be built in Florida — hilarious and they were quick to mock the president who is notable for refusal to read even simple memos while he was in office.

You can see some responses below: