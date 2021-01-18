Trump faces massive ridicule over reported plans for $2 billion presidential library

Twitter erupts over Trump's ludicrous scheme to build a library four times as expensive as Barack Obama's

By Tom Boggioni
January 18, 2021 12:00PM (UTC)
A campaign sign for U.S. President Donald Trump lies beneath the water in the Capitol Reflecting Pool, near the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Al Drago/Getty Images)

Late Saturday the Washington Post reported that Donald Trump has been telling donors that he is seeking $2 billion to build his presidential library after he leaves office on Wednesday.

The report notes, "The president has told supporters he wants to raise $2 billion for the library — a far greater sum than has been raised for past presidential libraries — and thinks he can collect it in small-dollar donations from his grass-roots supporters."

Needless to say, critics were both stunned at the amount and found the idea of a Trump presidential library — reportedly to be built in Florida — hilarious and they were quick to mock the president who is notable for refusal to read even simple memos while he was in office.

