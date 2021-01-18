Trump reportedly plans more than 100 pardons on his last day in office

President Donald Trump is expected to issue about 100 pardons on his final day in office on Tuesday, CNN reported.

Trump's last full day will show "a mixture of more controversial pardons to white-collar criminals, some high-profile rappers, some of the president's political allies."

The report didn't say whether or not Trump and his family will be among the pardons. To issue a pardon, however, Trump would have to outline the crimes he and his family committed in specific detail.

A report earlier Sunday revealed that Trump's allies have been selling pardons. Rudy Giuliani specifically demanded $2 million for a pardon from a former CIA officer. Giuliani is also working to get a pardon for himself.

"One lobbyist, Brett Tolman, a former federal prosecutor who has been advising the White House on pardons and commutations, has monetized his clemency work, collecting tens of thousands of dollars, and possibly more, in recent weeks to lobby the White House for clemency for the son of a former Arkansas senator; the founder of the notorious online drug marketplace Silk Road; and a Manhattan socialite who pleaded guilty in a fraud scheme," the New York Times reported.

It's unclear how many of Trump's pardons will stand, as each will likely be investigated for potential bribery.

Some of the insurrectionists from last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol are blaming Trump for inviting them and demanding that they also be pardoned.

"The January 6 riots that led to Trump's second impeachment have complicated his desire to pardon himself, his kids and personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani. At this point, aides do not think he will do so, but caution only Trump knows what he will do with his last bit of presidential power before he is officially out of office at noon on January 20," CNN said.