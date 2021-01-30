Marjorie Taylor Greene busted for liking tweet linking Israel to Kennedy assassination

On Saturday, CNN's Andrew Kaczynski revealed that among the numerous tweets deleted by pro-QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is a thread in which she liked a post suggesting that the Israeli intelligence services assassinated President John F. Kennedy in 1963.

The post is yet another example of possible anti-Semitic sentiments from the conspiracy-minded Greene, who has also suggested that wealthy Jews used a space laser to ignite the 2018 California wildfires.

Advertisement:

Greene has rapidly become one of the most controversial members of the House Republican caucus. She has also advocated killing prominent Democrats on social media and posted videos of herself harassing a school shooting survivor. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) had to relocate one of her freshman members, Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, to another office after she was harassed by Greene and her staff.

Calls are growing for Greene to be expelled from Congress, but so far Republicans have not suggested a willingness to join such an effort.