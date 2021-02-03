Accused Capitol rioter asks judge to let her take pre-planned vacation to Mexico

On Tuesday, Business Insider reported that a businesswoman in Midland, Texas who allegedly participated in the violent invasion of the U.S. Capitol is asking a federal judge to allow her to take a pre-planned vacation to Mexico while awaiting trial.

"Jenny Cudd's lawyers asked the US District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday to approve Cudd's request to travel outside of the country," reported Sinéad Baker. "The motion, seen by Insider, says Cudd 'planned and prepaid for a weekend retreat with her employees for the dates of February 18 through February 21, 2021, in Riviera Maya, Mexico.'" The motion added that, "This is a work-related bonding retreat for employees and their spouses."

Cudd, a former candidate for mayor of Midland who owns a flower shop, was arrested by the FBI after security footage showed her in the crowd that stormed the Capitol.

"We did break down the Nancy Pelosi's office door and somebody stole her gavel and took a picture sitting in the chair flipping off the camera," she bragged to her friends in a Facebook video. "F*ck yes, I am proud of my actions. I f*cking charged the Capitol today with patriots today. Hell, yes I am proud of my actions."

Dozens of Capitol rioters now face state and federal charges, including some affiliated with far-right paramilitary groups like the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys.