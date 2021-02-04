Meghan McCain rails against Kevin McCarthy for showing "such severe cowardice" on Greene and Cheney

Meaghan McCain, conservative co-host of ABC's "The View," blasted Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-CA, on Thursday for showing "such severe cowardice" after House Republicans' secret ballot vote failed to oust Rep. Liz Cheney, R-WY, one of the few Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, from her leadership position in Congress.

"Liz Cheney has had the living crap beat out of her by fellow caucus members," McCain pointed out, calling it "one of the more dramatic moments in politics." The third highest Republican in the House was targeted by her colleagues, McCain pointed out, for "saying that she should be stripped of her chair because she dared to vote for impeachment." The conservative explained that Trump sycophants in the House GOP caucus, like Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, said "'We have the votes. We're going to oust her from her role,"' before Cheney won the backing of her colleagues by "a whopping 145-61."

McCain called out the hypocrisy of Republicans who have not publicly come forward to condemn Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA, for her inflammatory conduct out of fear of disturbing Trump's voting bloc but willing to secretly vote against Cheney. "There's a lot of people going on TV saying different things than they're privately voting," McCain said, "to me, it shows such severe cowardice."

The co-host also warned Republican leaders that their constituencies –– herself included –– will be unwilling to ultimately go along with the GOP's slide toward conspiracy and violence.

"There are a bunch of people in swing states, a bunch of women, specifically in suburbs, and places that we've lost a bunch of Republicans voters, who are not going to get on board with this QAnon crap" and "that don't want the era of Trumpism anymore."

McCarthy is urging his Republican members to vote against a Democratic resolution to strip Greene of her committee assignments. The House is gearing up to vote on whether it will strip Greene of her assignments on the House Education and Labor Committee and the Budget Committee, a move which McCarthy called a "partisan power-grab."

"If we are of any value to you," McCain addressed McCarthy, "You will get rid of this as soon as possible."