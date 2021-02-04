Republican leader stands by Marjorie Taylor Greene despite condemning her conspiracy theories

On Wednesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) issued a statement making it clear that his party will take no action to remove pro-QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from her committee assignments.

"Past comments from and endorsed by Marjorie Taylor Greene on school shootings, political violence, and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories do not represent the values or beliefs of the House Republican Conference. I condemn those comments unequivocally," said McCarthy. However, he added, "While Democrats pursue a resolution on Congresswoman Greene, they continue to do nothing about Democrats serving on the Foreign Affairs Committee who have spread anti-Semitic tropes, Democrats on the House Intelligence and Homeland Security Committee compromised by Chinese spies, or the Chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee who advocated for violence against public servants."

Advertisement:

With the GOP taking no action, Democrats are now likely to hold a chamber-wide vote to remove her from her committees — a highly unusual move.

Greene has triggered nationwide outrage with her statements and social media posts, including her belief that school shootings were staged by the government and that wildfires are being ignited by a Jewish space laser.