My new favorite eggs — in five minutes flat

* * *

This recipe started as a fix for faster — much, much faster — egg salad, without having to boil and peel and cool and, with maddening unpredictability, tweeze bits of eggshell.

As a happy result, we all get egg salad in even better, more customizable form — warm, with crispy bits of ham and buttery-soft yolks, if that's your thing. One former egg salad-phobe ate it for dinner four nights in a week. (Hi. I'm the phobe.)

All because, one night, Alex Talbot — half of the team behind Ideas in Food and Curiosity Doughnuts — didn't feel like asking his wife Aki Kamozawa (the other half, who has more patience for peeling), to make their egg salad again. I'll let them explain:

Alex: I really like egg salad.

Aki: He loves egg salad, and he doesn't get it enough.

Alex: I do not get it enough. And part of it is because —

Aki: He won't make it himself.

Alex: I won't make it for myself. I don't like peeling eggs, and everyone's got a thousand ways to peel an egg, right?

Aki: Even we do, right? We have the steamed eggs.

Alex: Yeah, we have a thousand ways to peel an egg, but guess what? None of the ways actually work 100% . . . Here, you crack an egg, you cook it, and you cut it up and you dress it up, and you've got awesome egg salad. The other cool thing is you get warm egg salad — and warm egg salad is delicious.

Like all of their posts at Ideas in Food, the process is written to be flexible and whim-accommodating. Do you have a forgotten tuft of dill or wedge of lemon in your fridge? Not anymore. Or maybe some capers or bacon to sizzle in the pan first? Or nothing but eggs, mayo, and heels of bread? This will work too (trust me).

But even in its most elaborate form, it takes moments and is often ready before the toast. You don't even need to chase eggs around a cutting board: Slashing with scissors makes quick work of them, much as they're used in other parts of the world, from steak and noodles in Korean homes to pizza a taglio in Rome.

And best of all, by frying the eggs, you get to make egg salad exactly as you want it. Aki likes her eggs really tender with runny yolks, with pops of crunchy onion and celery, on soft bread. Alex goes for a more traditional egg salad texture: firmer-but-not-chalky yolks, on toasted bread. He'll also happily eat it however Aki will cook it.

How will you make yours?

***

Recipe: Fried Egg Salad From Ideas in Food

Prep time : 5 minutes

Cook time : 5 minutes

Serves : 2

Ingredients

Butter or olive oil

Sliced onions, chopped ham, or other tasty mix-ins (optional)

Eggs

Mayonnaise

Finely chopped onions and celery, or other cold, crunchy vegetables (optional)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, plus any other spices, herbs, or seasonings

Toast

Directions