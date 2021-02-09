Proud Boys Hawaii chapter founder faces up to 20 years in jail on new charges from Capitol riot

Nicholas Ochs, the founder of the Hawaii chapter of the Proud Boys, now faces 20 years in jail for his role in the Jan. 6 riots at the United States Capitol building.
The Honolulu Civil Beat reports that a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Ochs and accomplice Nicholas DeCarlo on a wide range of charges, including conspiracy, destruction of government property and theft.
The two men became infamous during the riot for breaking into the Capitol and then writing "Murder the Media" on a doorway. The two men also photographed themselves standing in front of the vandalized doorway giving thumbs-up gestures.
Additionally, the indictment alleges that the two men stole a pair of handcuffs from Capitol police.
Shares