Tucker Carlson claims George Floyd died of a drug overdose — and links it to Trump's impeachment

On Wednesday evening, Fox News host Tucker Carlson treated his viewers to a bizarre rant tying together former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial with denial that George Floyd was killed by the Minneapolis Police.

"So what does all of this mean, exactly?" said Carlson. "We're not sure what it means, and we're not going to speculate. What we do know for certain is that the known facts of what happened on Jan. 6 deviate in very important ways from the story they are now telling us, including the story they told us today in the impeachment hearing. And in many places, the known facts bear no resemblance to the story they're telling — they're just flat-out lying. There's no question about that. The question is, why would they lie about this?"'

"For an answer, think back to last spring, beginning of Memorial Day," said Carlson. "BLM and their sponsors in Corporate America completely changed this country, they changed this country more in five months than it changed in the previous fifty years. How'd they do that? They used the sad death of a man called George Floyd to upend our society. Months later, they learned that the story they told us about George Floyd's death was an utter lie. There was no physical evidence that George Floyd was murdered by a cop. The autopsy showed that George Floyd almost certainly died of a drug overdose, fentanyl. But by that point, facts didn't matter. It was too late. Cities had been destroyed, along with the fabric of this country itself, scores of people have been killed."

"Democratic partisans used a carefully concocted myth, a lie, to bum-rush America into overturning the old order and handing them much more power," continued Carlson. "It worked flawlessly. So why wouldn't they do it again?"

The claim that Floyd actually died of a fentanyl overdose has been made by lawyers representing the police seen kneeling on his neck for almost 10 minutes while he begged for air — something his family and attorney fiercely disputes. The medical examiner's report also confirms that Floyd died not from a drug overdose but from "homicide." And Democrats consistently condemned the scattered violent actors during the mostly peaceful police protests in 2020.

